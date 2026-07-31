Leopold Aschenbrenner Fund Sold Exchange Traded Funds

·17·Technology
Leopold Aschenbrenner Fund Sold Exchange Traded Funds

Situational Awareness, a hedge fund founded by prominent AI researcher and former OpenAI employee Leopold Aschenbrenner, has sold the bulk of its public equity portfolio to Ken Griffin's Citadel following steep losses in recent months. According to The Wall Street Journal, this situation became a serious test for the young financier who achieved major success in a short period of time. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reported by.

Born in Germany and only 25 years old, Leopold Aschenbrenner had no prior stock trading experience before opening the fund. He gained fame through his investment thesis stating that scaling AI requires the rapid development of semiconductors, compute power, memory, and energy infrastructure. He joined the OpenAI team in 2023, but was fired a year later for unauthorized disclosure of internal information. Following this, Aschenbrenner founded his own hedge fund.

According to the Financial Times, the fund was performing very well and generated a 439 percent return by the end of June. According to CNBC, assets under the fund's management peaked at up to USD 45 billion before the declines began. However, a sharp downturn was observed in the sector due to public investors worrying that investments in AI infrastructure would not bring expected returns in the near future.

Asset Sale and Market Impact

According to Bloomberg, among the hardest-hit stocks held by the fund were memory chip makers SK Hynix and SanDisk, clean energy developer Bloom Energy, and Nebius Group. All of them have plummeted by more than 30 percent over the past month. The hedge fund's strategy of buying stocks using borrowed funds further magnified the losses.

After Citadel acquired the majority of these assets, Situational Awareness's total assets shrank to approximately USD 10 billion. Such a move by Ken Griffin's company has been seen before, as Citadel is known for being ready to acquire attractive assets from distressed players. Griffin, much like Aschenbrenner, hopes for a recovery in this sector and has the ability to wait patiently.

Anthropic Shares and Future Prospects

However, citing various sources, it is reported that Situational Awareness has not sold its private company investments, including its stake in Anthropic. Currently, the value of this stake is estimated at USD 5 billion. Anthropic was valued high in the Series H round held in May, and it is expected to go public in October.

According to experts, potential proceeds from the sale of these shares could help cover the hedge fund's losses in the public market. The fact that Aschenbrenner's fund included early-stage investors such as Jane Street, the founders of Stripe, and Meta executives ensures that interest in his future moves remains high.

Situational AwarenessLeopold AschenbrennerOpenAICitadelAnthropic
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