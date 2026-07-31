Shahlo Salayeva: “Veysel's first marriage is with me”

During an Instagram livestream, Khorezm-based singer Shahlo Salayeva shared her sincere thoughts about Veysel Dulger, revealing certain details regarding his past relationships and personal life.

Shahlo described Veysel as "the bravest man in my life." According to the singer, Veysel had no prior official family or marriage before tying the knot with Shahlo.

According to Salayeva, Veysel was previously in relationships and even engaged to certain partners. However, none of these relationships resulted in marriage.

“Veysel has no prior marriage. He had relationships, was engaged, and then broke up. He never held a wedding and lived together with anyone. He was in serious relationships with two people, but none of them reached the point of marriage,” Shahlo noted.

The singer recalled that Veysel spoke about his past relationships during her concert. At that time, he said, "Several women came into my life, damn it. I wish none of them had ever come."

Therefore, according to Shahlo Salayeva, Veysel Dulger's first marriage is taking place precisely with her. This information is likely to attract the attention of fans on social media who are interested in the couple's relationship.