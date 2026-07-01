Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin

A major turning point has occurred in the world of robotics: Ubtech has showcased its new generation of hyper-realistic robots. The U1 series devices attract attention not only for communicating via AI but also for replicating human anatomy down to the smallest details. This technology is a significant step toward turning robots from mere machines into emotional companions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The most astonishing aspect of the new model is its appearance. According to Ubtech Brand Director Tan Min, the U1 Pro model features visible tiny capillary vessels under the skin. Such a high level of realism helps overcome the "uncanny valley" barrier during face-to-face interaction and evokes a sense of natural closeness in the user.

Unprecedented Market Success

Demand for the new product has been far higher than expected. According to ixbt.com, over 13,361 orders were received on the first day of sales. Total sales exceeded 300 million dollars, which is more than the company's entire projected revenue for 2025. This indicator confirms the strong consumer interest in anthropomorphic robots for home use.

During the presentation, the most expensive version of the series — the U1 Ultra — performed Latin dances on stage. However, observers noted that the robot's movements are not yet perfect. Although its motions are somewhat stiff and doll-like, the pace of technological development promises smoother kinematics in the future.

Model Lineup and Digital Companionship

Currently, two options are offered to buyers: the U1 Lite, where only the head moves, and the fully functional U1 Pro versions. Until mass production and delivery begin, users can interact with a digital twin of the robot via a special mobile app.

Company management emphasized that when the robot arrives at the buyer's home, it recognizes the user like an "old friend." This is achieved through the integration of data collected via the app and AI. In the Uzbekistan technology market, such innovations could have great prospects in the future as assistants for the elderly or intellectual nannies for young children.