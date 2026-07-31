In Bukhara, gas-filled balloons exploded after touching power lines (video)

·12·Society
In Bukhara, gas-filled balloons exploded after touching power lines (video)

A dangerous incident occurred near one of the cafes in Bukhara due to gas-filled balloons. The event was captured on video by tourists and spread on social networks.

It was reported that as the balloons rose into the sky, they hit power lines and subsequently exploded. At the time of the incident, tourists and other citizens were in the surrounding area.

According to the Tourist Police, the balloons were filled with natural gas. Following the incident, administrative reports were drawn up against the person who sold the balloons and the owner of the building.

This situation was widely discussed on social networks, with users emphasizing the need for strict compliance with safety rules when using gas-filled balloons.

Bukhara
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