Statue Erected in Memory of Armless Farmer

·16·World
Statue Erected in Memory of Armless Farmer

Andy Detwiler, a farmer who lived in Ohio, USA, lost both arms in an accident at the age of two. However, this did not hinder his passion for life and his willingness to work.

Over time, he learned to perform daily tasks using his feet. Detwiler drove tractors, repaired agricultural machinery, and independently managed his farm.

Andy Detwiler passed away from cancer in 2022 at the age of 52. His life and resilience remained a source of inspiration for the local community.

Following this, family members and locals raised funds to erect a bronze statue in memory of the farmer in West Liberty. The statue depicts Detwiler as he was in life — barefoot and ready for work.

This monument serves as a reminder that, despite the trials he endured, he never gave up and strived to lead an independent life.

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