New Windows 11 update causes serious malfunctions

·2·Technology
New Windows 11 update causes serious malfunctions

The latest KB5094126 security update released by Microsoft for the Windows 11 operating system has caused unexpected problems for many users. After installing this package, which aims to improve system stability, computer owners worldwide are reporting various technical issues, including complete system crashes and restricted access to data. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, technical support forums and social networks are flooded with user complaints. One of the most common issues is the "Blue Screen of Death" (BSOD) phenomenon observed on HP brand devices. Experts believe this situation may be related to the Secure Boot certificate update process being implemented by Microsoft.

System freezing and cloud service errors

Not only HP users, but also owners of Lenovo laptops are facing serious difficulties. In particular, cases of complete system freezing are frequently observed on these devices. Furthermore, many users have reported that they cannot access their files in cloud services like OneDrive and Dropbox.

Investigations conducted by system administrators showed that the problem with cloud services is related to User Account Control (UAC) settings. It turns out that the malfunction mainly occurs in environments where UAC is disabled and the user has local administrator rights. To temporarily resolve the issue, it is recommended to revert UAC settings to the default state.

BitLocker and security measures

Another serious risk has emerged regarding the BitLocker disk encryption system. In some cases, after the update is installed, the system automatically enters recovery mode and requires the user to enter a special key to unlock the disk. This poses a risk of data loss for users who have not saved their keys.

According to ixbt.com, Microsoft is currently investigating these errors and is expected to release an out-of-band hotfix in the near future. Users are advised to be cautious when installing system updates and to create backup copies of important data.

For now, the following temporary measures are suggested for users experiencing problems:

  • Enable UAC (User Account Control) settings;
  • If the system is not working stably, uninstall the KB5094126 update;
  • Check the BitLocker recovery key via your Microsoft account.

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Abror Shuhratov
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