Soyuz MS-29 Hermeticity Successfully Tested at Baikonur

An important testing phase in the vacuum chamber of the Soyuz MS-29 transport crewed spacecraft has been completed at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. According to the Roskosmos State Corporation, the hermeticity (tightness) of all spacecraft compartments and onboard systems was verified through automated checks, and no defects were found. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

These pneumovacuum tests began on June 9 of this year. This process is critical to confirm that the spacecraft can maintain its integrity and internal pressure under extreme conditions in open space, specifically in a vacuum. Specialists noted that every part of the ship fully complies with safety requirements.

Next Stages of Preparation

Following the successful tests, the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft was moved to a special work area to continue pre-flight preparations. Engineers will now begin testing the automation systems of the engine assembly and the descent module. These systems are responsible for orbital maneuvers and the reentry process to Earth.

Additionally, a special coolant (heat transfer agent) will soon be filled into the thermal control system. This is necessary to maintain the temperature inside the ship and prevent equipment overheating. The preparation process includes not only technical aspects but also the comfort of the crew members.

Specifically, specialists will adjust the Kazbek-UM seats designed for cosmonauts and prepare the crew's personal equipment. These seats serve to mitigate high G-loads during launch and landing.

Flight Date and Mission Objective

According to Ixbt.com, the joint flight of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft is scheduled for July 14, 2026. This mission is intended to deliver members of the 75th main expedition to the International Space Station (ISS).

This project, which is also of interest to space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, is another major step being implemented from the largest cosmodrome in our region. Every ship launched from Baikonur serves to further enrich humanity's experience in space exploration.