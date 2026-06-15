Rostec Integrates AI Technologies into Anti-Drone Systems

As the role of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) increases sharply in modern military conflicts, Russia's Rostec state corporation has begun a fundamental update of its anti-drone combat systems. These complexes will now be managed using AI algorithms, which is expected to take the effectiveness of defense systems to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Natalya Kotlyar, an expert at the Rosel holding, the main trend in the field today is the transition from simple electronic jamming tools (noise generators) to unified and centralized defense systems managed by AI. This change is linked to the limitations of the human factor during drone attacks.

Rapid Reaction and Multi-Layered Protection

According to experts, especially when attacked by a drone swarm, a human operator cannot react quickly enough to all threats. AI, however, is capable of detecting a target, classifying its type, and choosing the most optimal method of neutralization within fractions of a second. Reaction speed serves as the most critical factor in this process.

New developments are aimed at creating a multi-level protection system, which includes the following elements:

Electronic warfare (EW) tools;

Kinetic interception (direct shoot-down);

Physical barriers and passive protection elements.

Modern technological threats, particularly drones controlled via fiber-optic communication or devices using the Starlink system, pose challenges for traditional EW tools. Therefore, Rostec engineers propose using passive coherent location methods to detect such targets and kinetic means to neutralize them.

Integrated Defense Shield

Within the project, the Rosel company is developing target detection and intellectual integration tools. Meanwhile, other structures within Rostec provide the direct strike complexes. These include the well-known Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems, SKVP radar stations, and artillery systems such as Sitatel and Zubr.

The synergy of these technologies allows for the creation of a highly efficient "smart shield" against drones. According to Ixbt.com, such systems can reliably protect not only military sites but also critical civilian infrastructure from various aerial attacks.

From the perspective of Uzbekistan and regional security, the development of anti-drone combat technologies is of strategic importance. In the context of the global technological race, the integration of AI into defense systems will undoubtedly become an integral part of the military industry in the near future.