Honor introduces ultra-rugged X80 Pro Max smartphone: 11,000 mAh battery and new chip

China's Honor company continues to reveal details about its new ultra-rugged Honor X80 Pro Max smartphone. Expected to be officially unveiled on June 22, this device is anticipated to set new standards in the modern mobile market, not only with its technical specifications but also with its physical durability. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new model has received the SGS Gold Label Five-Star certification. This means the smartphone continues to operate without any damage even after falling from a height of 3 meters onto a hard surface. Such a level of durability significantly extends the device's service life in daily use and protects users from accidental breakage.

Screen capabilities and technical power

The Honor X80 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2788 × 1280 pixels. The screen refresh rate is 120 Hz, ensuring a smooth interface and high-quality image. Additionally, thanks to PWM technology with a frequency of 3840 Hz, screen flickering is almost imperceptible, which prevents eye fatigue.

Another impressive feature of the smartphone is its brightness. It is reported that the display's maximum local brightness reaches 10,000 nits. This indicator allows the information on the screen to be easily read even on the sunniest days. The device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor.

Autonomy and charging

One of the main advantages of the new model is its massive battery. Honor engineers have successfully installed a battery with a capacity of 11,000 mAh. This is a record-breaking figure for modern smartphones, allowing the user to go several days without worrying about charging.

At the same time, to ensure that charging such a large battery does not take too long, 90 W fast charging technology has been implemented. Given the popularity of the Honor brand in the Uzbekistan market, this model will undoubtedly spark great interest among users who value durability and long battery life.

So far, the price of the device and the date of its release on international markets have not been disclosed, but the official presentation on June 22 will clarify all questions.