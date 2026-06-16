Honor introduces ultra-rugged X80 Pro Max smartphone: 11,000 mAh battery and new chip

·31·Technology
Honor introduces ultra-rugged X80 Pro Max smartphone: 11,000 mAh battery and new chip

China's Honor company continues to reveal details about its new ultra-rugged Honor X80 Pro Max smartphone. Expected to be officially unveiled on June 22, this device is anticipated to set new standards in the modern mobile market, not only with its technical specifications but also with its physical durability. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new model has received the SGS Gold Label Five-Star certification. This means the smartphone continues to operate without any damage even after falling from a height of 3 meters onto a hard surface. Such a level of durability significantly extends the device's service life in daily use and protects users from accidental breakage.

Screen capabilities and technical power

The Honor X80 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2788 × 1280 pixels. The screen refresh rate is 120 Hz, ensuring a smooth interface and high-quality image. Additionally, thanks to PWM technology with a frequency of 3840 Hz, screen flickering is almost imperceptible, which prevents eye fatigue.

Another impressive feature of the smartphone is its brightness. It is reported that the display's maximum local brightness reaches 10,000 nits. This indicator allows the information on the screen to be easily read even on the sunniest days. The device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor.

Autonomy and charging

One of the main advantages of the new model is its massive battery. Honor engineers have successfully installed a battery with a capacity of 11,000 mAh. This is a record-breaking figure for modern smartphones, allowing the user to go several days without worrying about charging.

At the same time, to ensure that charging such a large battery does not take too long, 90 W fast charging technology has been implemented. Given the popularity of the Honor brand in the Uzbekistan market, this model will undoubtedly spark great interest among users who value durability and long battery life.

So far, the price of the device and the date of its release on international markets have not been disclosed, but the official presentation on June 22 will clarify all questions.

HonorSmartphoneSnapdragonTechnologyGadget
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Google Introduces Android 17: Revolution in Gemini and MultitaskingGoogle Introduces Android 17: Revolution in Gemini and MultitaskingYesterday, 18:57Xbox Consoles May Soon Be Available via Installment PlansXbox Consoles May Soon Be Available via Installment PlansYesterday, 18:27Dell's Answer to MacBook Neo Turns Out Much More Expensive Than ExpectedDell's Answer to MacBook Neo Turns Out Much More Expensive Than ExpectedYesterday, 18:23FIFA System Flaw: Hackers Could Have Stopped World Cup BroadcastsFIFA System Flaw: Hackers Could Have Stopped World Cup BroadcastsYesterday, 18:23Is the Era of Smartphones Ending: Qualcomm Unveils New Chips for Future DevicesIs the Era of Smartphones Ending: Qualcomm Unveils New Chips for Future DevicesYesterday, 18:21Opera One Browser Completely Updated: Users Now Create Their Own InterfaceOpera One Browser Completely Updated: Users Now Create Their Own InterfaceYesterday, 17:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time