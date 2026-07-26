Lisa among the highest-earning stars during FIFA 2026

·594·Culture
Lisa among the highest-earning stars during FIFA 2026

BLACKPINK member Lisa has secured a spot among the highest-earning celebrities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to reports, the singer earned approximately 12 million US dollars through her stage performances during the tournament, as well as advertising and collaboration projects with prestigious international brands.

This figure once again confirms that Lisa has become one of the most in-demand stars not only in the world of K-pop, but also among representatives of the fashion, advertising, and global entertainment industries.

Actively participating in international projects in recent years, the BLACKPINK member continues to solidify her popularity and maintain her position among the world's most influential and sought-after artists.

LisaBLACKPINKFIFA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Muslim Yunusov's words spark discussion: "Even at the peak of my career, I would choose family"Muslim Yunusov's words spark discussion: "Even at the peak of my career, I would choose family"Today, 10:50The truth behind Uchqun Tillayev's Presidential tie, which he still refuses to untie!The truth behind Uchqun Tillayev's Presidential tie, which he still refuses to untie!Today, 09:07Shahzoda Muhammedova unboxing expensive branded gifts sent by her friend (video)Shahzoda Muhammedova unboxing expensive branded gifts sent by her friend (video)Today, 08:58Jackie Chan attracts everyone's attention on the web by dancing to rapper Miyagi's songs!Jackie Chan attracts everyone's attention on the web by dancing to rapper Miyagi's songs!Today, 08:46Durdona Qurbonova makes fans laugh with the khachapuri she prepared (video)Durdona Qurbonova makes fans laugh with the khachapuri she prepared (video)Today, 08:17Botir Qodirov finds himself in an unexpected situation during music video shooting (video)Botir Qodirov finds himself in an unexpected situation during music video shooting (video)Today, 08:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos