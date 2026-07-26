Lisa among the highest-earning stars during FIFA 2026

BLACKPINK member Lisa has secured a spot among the highest-earning celebrities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to reports, the singer earned approximately 12 million US dollars through her stage performances during the tournament, as well as advertising and collaboration projects with prestigious international brands.

This figure once again confirms that Lisa has become one of the most in-demand stars not only in the world of K-pop, but also among representatives of the fashion, advertising, and global entertainment industries.

Actively participating in international projects in recent years, the BLACKPINK member continues to solidify her popularity and maintain her position among the world's most influential and sought-after artists.