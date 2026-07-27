Man who hasn't lowered his hand for 53 years has amazed the world

Indian sadhu Amar Bharati is known as one of the most extraordinary people in the world. Since 1973, he has not lowered his right hand even once. This gesture is his vow to the god Shiva and a symbol of prayer for peace.

Amar Bharati was formerly an ordinary bank employee. He had a family, a house, a car, and three sons. However, one day he decided to leave his entire life behind and dedicate himself to a religious life. Three years later, he raised his hand as a symbol against violence and wars in the world and swore never to lower it again.

Enduring severe pain in the early years, Amar's hand eventually became completely immobile. Today, he cannot lower his hand even if he wants to — the muscles have atrophied, and his fingernails have grown long and twisted.

Nevertheless, Amar Bharati considers himself a happy person. According to him, this sacrifice has given him spiritual peace and inner harmony. His extraordinary willpower in India has also inspired other sadhus. Some of them have held their hands up for 7, 13, and even 25 years. But so far, no one has been able to break the record of not lowering their hand for 53 years.