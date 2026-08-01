First Lady of Kyrgyzstan gifts Kyrgyz national musical instrument to Ziroat Mirziyoyeva

·55·Uzbekistan
First Lady of Kyrgyzstan gifts Kyrgyz national musical instrument to Ziroat Mirziyoyeva

Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, Aigul Japarova, and Mehribon Aliyeva visited the "Altin Balalik" rehabilitation center in Kyrgyzstan. The First Ladies of the three countries got acquainted with the center's activities, classes organized for children, and creative programs.

The guests of the visit watched children's master classes and had a sincere conversation with them. The program also included national dances and a performance by a komuz players' ensemble.

An exhibition featuring clay and felt items prepared by the center's pupils, as well as paintings by young artists, was displayed. The final decorative element was added to the "Tree of Friendship" panel, symbolizing the friendship between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting, First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova presented Ziroat Mirziyoyeva with a traditional national instrument, the jew's harp (chanqobiz).

Ziroat MirziyoyevaAigul JaparovaMehribon AliyevaKyrgyzstanUzbekistan
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