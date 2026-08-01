PlayStation 5 console sales approach the 100 million milestone

According to the latest financial report published by Sony, the total number of PlayStation 5 consoles sold worldwide has reached 95.3 million units. The device currently holds a respectable position in the ranking of best-selling gaming consoles in history and is expected to conquer new milestones soon. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Nevertheless, performance indicators for the latest financial period showed a slight decline. According to ixbt.com, only 1.6 million PlayStation 5 units were sold in the past quarter, which is 36 percent lower compared to the same period last year.

Future growth factors and market trends

According to experts, sales of consoles may see another growth surge in the near future. The main reason cited for this is the highly anticipated upcoming release of the GTA VI project. There is no doubt that this long-awaited game will encourage millions of users to purchase next-generation consoles.

Additionally, the share of digital content continues to grow. During the reporting period, sales of digital copies of games accounted for 82 percent of the total volume. As a reminder, it was previously reported that Sony plans to stop releasing physical discs for new games starting in 2028.

Position in the historical ranking and upcoming milestones

Currently, PlayStation 5 occupies the eighth position in the ranking of all-time best-selling consoles. It has successfully surpassed its predecessor, the PS3, with its 87.4 million units, but still lags behind the Wii console (101.63 million units).

To climb higher in the ranking, Sony will need to sell over 6 million more units. Beyond this milestone, the next positions are held by other members of the PlayStation family — the original PlayStation (102.49 million units) and the PS4 with 117.2 million copies sold.