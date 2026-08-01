Mykhailo Mudryk returns to Chelsea after ban reduction

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has had his four-year ban reduced and is allowed to return to his team. This became known following an appeal process at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and the Ukrainian player is expected to join the team's pre-season training camp soon. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As a reminder, the player had not featured on the pitch since November 2024. He was handed a four-year suspension by the Football Association (FA) in June 2025 after the banned substance meldonium, which enhances breathing capacity, was found in his system.

The overturn of the ban and the court proceedings

Due to this severe punishment, Mykhailo Mudryk was initially barred from participating in official matches until the end of 2028. However, the player appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, insisting that he had never intentionally consumed prohibited substances.

The Football Association confirmed on Friday that the player accepted the violation and that his ban has been cut short, granting him the right to return to action immediately. Although the appeal details were not disclosed, this decision green-lights the continuation of the player's career.

The player's emotions and Chelsea's reaction

Mykhailo Mudryk did not hide that this period was the toughest trial of his career. In his statement, he specifically emphasized that he never deliberately broke the rules, and that fair competition and professionalism have always been his top priorities.

“After this prolonged battle, the four-year ban imposed on me has been lifted, and I have the right to resume my career immediately,” — expressed the Ukrainian player, thanking his loved ones and friends.

Prospects under the new manager

Following the conclusion of this controversial case, the Chelsea management also released an official statement expressing satisfaction with the positive resolution of the matter. The London club continues to support the player, and he will now have the opportunity to prove himself under the team's new head coach, Xabi Alonso.

It is worth noting that during the suspension period, Mudryk was banned from entering the club's training ground and using club facilities, meaning he mostly trained individually. Now, he returns to first-team training and strives to showcase his best performances for Chelsea.