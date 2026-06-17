San Francisco Court Dismisses xAI Complaint Against OpenAI

A federal court in San Francisco has finally dismissed the lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's xAI against OpenAI. The dispute concerned the alleged theft of technological secrets used in the development of the Grok chatbot. According to the court's decision, the allegations put forward by xAI lacked sufficient evidence, and the right to refile a claim on this matter in the future has been restricted. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Judge Lin issued the decision "with prejudice," meaning xAI cannot sue OpenAI again on these exact grounds. During the proceedings, xAI failed to prove that OpenAI obtained confidential information through its former engineer Xuechen Li. Furthermore, no evidence was provided that OpenAI employees were aware of any stolen data.

Technological Secrets and the Hiring Process

At the center of the dispute was a job interview with engineer Xuechen Li. According to xAI's claim, the engineer discussed internal details and training methods of the Grok 4 model during conversations with OpenAI representatives. However, the judge assessed such conversations as standard practice. It was noted that discussing a candidate's previous work experience cannot be viewed as a breach of trade secrets.

Judge Lin believes that if such conversations were found to be illegal, it could create legal risks for any company in the technology market. This, in turn, could negatively impact talent mobility and competition in the field. OpenAI representatives, for their part, emphasized that they had no need for xAI technologies and that the competing company was losing its position.

Another Defeat for Elon Musk

This decision is the second major defeat for Elon Musk in his legal battles against OpenAI in recent weeks. Previously, a federal court in Oakland had also dismissed another claim by Musk worth $150 billion. At that time, the entrepreneur accused OpenAI of deviating from its original non-profit mission.

Nevertheless, a separate legal process involving engineer Xuechen Li is still ongoing. The engineer himself continues to deny all allegations. According to ixbt.com, this court decision is considered an important precedent for the AI market. From now on, the transition of specialists to competing companies and the discussion of their experience will be considered legal unless direct theft is proven.

This decision is also interesting for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as it defines the rules of competition between the world's largest AI giants. This struggle between OpenAI and xAI has once again shown how complex the protection of intellectual property is in the field of artificial intelligence.