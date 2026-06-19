TerraMow X AWD: Smart Mini-Tank with 28-Core Processor for Gardens Unveiled

A real revolution is happening in the world of gardening technology: TerraMow has showcased its new flagship — the TerraMow X AWD robotic lawn mower — on the Kickstarter platform. Resembling a mini-tank, this device impresses industry experts not only with its design but also with its power and AI capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new device is designed for the autonomous maintenance of large areas. The TerraMow X AWD is equipped with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system and independent suspension, allowing it to move easily even in gardens with the most complex terrain. The main uniqueness of the device lies in its hardware — the robot is powered by a potent 28-core processor, enabling complex calculations to be performed in seconds.

Artificial Intelligence and High Performance

Regarding navigation, the engineers moved away from traditional sensors and relied on the AI Vision system. Six cameras installed around the chassis allow the device to see the environment in 360 degrees and detect obstacles. The TerraMow X AWD can mow up to 1200 square meters per hour, making it one of the fastest robots in its class.

The robot's movement algorithm is also unique: upon reaching the end of a row, it doesn't turn around but simply shifts sideways and continues movement in the opposite direction. This approach saves working time and prevents excessive pressure on the grass cover. The device freely covers an area of 6000 m2, and with additional batteries, this figure can be increased up to 11,000 m2.

Technical Specifications and Price

The TerraMow X AWD is adapted for operation in harsh conditions. It easily overcomes slopes up to 42 degrees and unevenness up to 7 centimeters. The cutting unit consists of three disks, with a total coverage width of 50.2 centimeters. The grass height can be adjusted in a range from 25 millimeters to 100 millimeters.

All-wheel drive and independent suspension;

28-core processor and 6 cameras;

Ability to conquer 42-degree slopes;

Special interface for additional equipment such as trimmers;

Weight — approximately 40 kg.

Currently, during the project's funding stage, the device can be reserved for 2700 dollars. In the future, its retail price is expected to be 3700 dollars. Delivery to the first order owners is planned for September 2026. In Uzbekistan's conditions, such technology could be very useful for the automated maintenance of large cottage complexes and golf courses.