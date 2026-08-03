Full tests of the SJ-100 aircraft will be completed by the end of this year

·36·Technology
Full tests of the SJ-100 aircraft will be completed by the end of this year

Testing of Russia's next-generation SJ-100 (Superjet-100) passenger aircraft, equipped entirely with domestic import-substituted components, is progressing rapidly. According to Yegor Popov, director of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur branch of PJSC Yakovlev, the full cycle of ground and flight tests for this aircraft is planned to be successfully completed in the Khabarovsk Krai this year, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the first serial SJ-100 has already been manufactured and involved in certification tests. Currently, the next batch of serial engines is arriving at the plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, which will soon be installed on the second test aircraft.

Import Substitution and New Engines

As a reminder, the modernized SJ-100 project is being implemented as part of a comprehensive import substitution program. The new airliner is equipped with modern PD-8 engines manufactured directly in Russia, which is an important step in ensuring technological independence.

According to Khabarovsk Krai Governor Dmitry Demeshin, the country's leading airlines have already signed contracts to purchase 42 such SJ-100 aircraft. Furthermore, the Yakovlev aircraft assembly branch currently has another 27 machines at various stages of preparation.

Technical Specifications and Future Plans

The SJ-100 belongs to the short-haul narrow-body aircraft class with a capacity of 100 passengers. It is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring stable domestic regional air traffic and renewing the aging aircraft fleet.

According to experts and analysts, following the completion of full testing phases, the official certificate for the fully compliant import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft is planned to be obtained in the first quarter of 2027.

SJ-100YakovlevAviationPD-8Technology
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