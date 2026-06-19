The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to halt a major project worth 835 million rubles, which was of strategic importance for the country's electronics industry. This initiative, aimed at creating equipment necessary for the production of local electronic components, was unexpectedly cancelled, sparking various discussions among industry experts. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Essentially, the project envisioned the development of three types of experimental devices designed to work with unfired ceramics—a raw material widely used in modern electronic devices. These technologies play a crucial role in preparing microchip housings, microwave modules, and other critical electronic parts. According to iXBT.com, the new devices were intended to be a viable alternative to Western technologies provided by the Slovenian company KEKO.

Rejection from the Academy of Sciences

According to data from the state procurement portal, the project was stopped a few days before the tender results were due to be announced. Interestingly, this decision was prompted by a letter from the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN). The Academy's conclusion stated that implementing this project is not advisable under current conditions. However, RAN has not disclosed the specific details behind this position.

Industry experts believe that a combination of technical and economic factors may have influenced the cancellation. Specifically, even if the equipment were developed in Russia, the most critical components within them would still have to be purchased from abroad. This contradicts the goal of achieving full technological independence set by the Russian government.

The project planned to localize the following technological processes:

A device for forming ultra-precision holes in ceramic layers;

High-tech equipment for cutting ceramic sheets;

Systems for assembling and pressing multi-layer ceramic structures.

Financial Shortages and Future Risks

This is not the first such instance in the Russian electronics industry. By the end of 2025, several projects related to the preparation of materials for semiconductors were also halted. At that time, funding constraints were cited as the primary reason. According to current calculations, there is a deficit of over 33 billion rubles in Russia's electronic machinery development program for 2026–2028.

From the perspective of technological processes in the Uzbekistan market, the abandonment of such projects by major regional states may also affect the global supply chain. A shortage of local components in the Russian market will inevitably lead to price increases for household appliances and electronics produced there, or further strengthen dependence on imports.

In conclusion, the cancellation of the 835 million ruble project slightly pushes back the plans of the Russian electronics industry to reach self-sufficiency. For now, it remains unclear what alternative path the ministry and scientific circles will take in this direction.