DeepCool Unveils Revolutionary Cooling Systems at Computex 2026

DeepCool, one of the leading players in the computer components market, showcased its latest technological developments at the Computex 2026 international exhibition. The company's booth this year focused on two main directions: a new generation of vapor chambers and massive displays integrated into cooling systems. According to ixbt.com, the brand has implemented serious updates not only in air coolers but also in the liquid cooling systems (AIO) and chassis segments. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Among the air cooling systems, the Assassin V Vision model became a true flagship. While this dual-tower cooler is a logical successor to the previous Assassin IV model, it has been significantly improved structurally. A 140 mm fan is placed inside the device, which receives power through open contacts without any extra wires. The number of heat pipes has been increased to eight, but the main innovation is the VC 2.0 vapor chamber. DeepCool engineers noted that increasing the base thickness of the chamber to 1.2 mm allowed heat dissipation efficiency to rise up to 220 W.

Displays and Smart Monitoring Systems

DeepCool is also paying great attention to the visual appeal of its products. The Assassin V Vision cooler features a 4.5-inch IPS display on top, which not only monitors system metrics but can also serve as an additional screen. Special DeepCreative software was developed to manage the display. Additionally, the AK700 VC and AN600 VC models, designed for low-profile systems, were demonstrated. The AN600 VC model succeeded in increasing heat dissipation power from 180 W to 220 W while maintaining its compact size.

In the liquid cooling systems segment, the LT360 Vision ARGB model took center stage. This device features a 4.5-inch rotatable IPS screen, allowing the user to adjust it to a convenient angle (up to 90 degrees). The system is based on DeepCool's sixth-generation pump. Such solutions provide not only high performance but are also ideal for modern gamers and users who value visual aesthetics.

Special Solutions for Workstations

The company has not forgotten the professional segment. The StationX 620 model was specifically developed for workstations equipped with powerful processors such as AMD EPYC and Threadripper. This massive cooler can efficiently dissipate heat up to 540 W. It has a height of 155 mm and is equipped with high-durability fans in the 12030 format. These specifications show that DeepCool products are ready not only for home use but also for server-level loads.

Additionally, new chassis and fan blocks appeared at the booth:

CH690 LCD and CH170 Plus UES: A new generation of chassis with expanded capabilities;

A new generation of chassis with expanded capabilities; FD36 ARGB: A single block combining three 120 mm fans, which simplifies the assembly process and reduces the number of wires;

A single block combining three 120 mm fans, which simplifies the assembly process and reduces the number of wires; Silentnox Pro 360: A new AIO system with noise levels reduced to a minimum.

These technologies presented by DeepCool are expected to enter the global market, including the Central Asian region, in the coming months. This will provide new and more efficient cooling options for high-performance PC builders.