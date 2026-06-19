Telegram Blocked in India: 150 Million Users Left Without Connection

·18·Technology
Telegram Blocked in India: 150 Million Users Left Without Connection

The Indian government has imposed a temporary ban on the Telegram messenger as part of a crackdown on exam fraud. The New Delhi High Court rejected the platform's appeal against this restriction. As a result, over 150 million users in one of the world's largest markets have been deprived of access to the popular service. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This drastic measure was triggered by national entrance exams for medical universities in the country. Previously, exam results had been canceled due to allegations of leaked questions. Following concerns that certain channels on the messenger were selling upcoming exam questions, the Indian Ministry of Information Technology decided to implement the block until June 22.

Court Decision and Response from Tech Giants

According to ixbt.com, Judge Tejas Karia found the government's decision legal and fully compliant with established regulations. Within hours of the ban's announcement, local telecommunications companies, as well as giants like Google and Apple, removed the Telegram app from their stores and restricted access.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov sharply criticized the situation. According to him, such measures are equivalent to punishing millions of innocent users. Durov emphasized that the problem of leaking exam materials had already migrated to other platforms, and blocking a single service would not solve the issue.

The situation grew more complex when the effect of the block spread beyond the country's borders due to BGP hijacking used by India's Reliance telecommunications company. Consequently, millions of users in the UAE and other neighboring regions also experienced difficulties accessing the messenger.

Telegram administration expressed its readiness to cooperate with the government and announced that it had deleted over 900 links distributing illegal content related to the exams. Despite this, official Delhi does not intend to ease the restrictions until the exam processes are fully completed.

This incident serves as further evidence of states increasing their control over digital platforms in the global tech world. Considering that Telegram is also the primary communication tool for users in Uzbekistan, such blocks in major markets could significantly impact the platform's overall stability and international policy.

TelegramIndiaPavel DurovBlockingTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

NASA and Relativity Space Sign Historic Agreement for Mars ExplorationNASA and Relativity Space Sign Historic Agreement for Mars ExplorationToday, 13:58SpaceX Warns EU Plans Could Threaten Satellite Communications in UkraineSpaceX Warns EU Plans Could Threaten Satellite Communications in UkraineToday, 12:52Secret Conflict Between US and ASML: Has China Started Producing Advanced Chips?Secret Conflict Between US and ASML: Has China Started Producing Advanced Chips?Today, 12:52Epic Games Revolutionizes Game Industry: AI Integrated into Unreal Engine 5.8Epic Games Revolutionizes Game Industry: AI Integrated into Unreal Engine 5.8Today, 12:28DeepCool Unveils Revolutionary Cooling Systems at Computex 2026DeepCool Unveils Revolutionary Cooling Systems at Computex 2026Today, 11:55Foldable Smartphone Market Growing at Record Pace: Samsung and Xiaomi LeadFoldable Smartphone Market Growing at Record Pace: Samsung and Xiaomi LeadToday, 11:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released