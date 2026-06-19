Controlled Nuclear Fusion: Billions Bet on an Energy Revolution

For years, humanity has dreamed of artificially recreating the sun's energy on Earth — mastering nuclear fusion technology. Until recently, this idea was the subject of science fiction and long-term theories, but today the situation has fundamentally changed. In recent years, the volume of investment in this field has increased sharply, and nuclear fusion is becoming a real technology expected to disrupt trillion-dollar markets. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports says.

According to Ixbt.com, three key factors underlie this technological leap: more powerful computer chips, complex AI algorithms, and high-temperature superconducting magnets. These achievements have allowed scientists to create more accurate reactor models, perform complex simulations, and implement new methods of plasma control. In late 2022, the US Department of Energy announced that it had succeeded in obtaining more energy than was spent during an experiment, further strengthening investor confidence.

Commonwealth Fusion Systems: Industry Leader

Currently, Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) is the absolute leader among nuclear fusion startups. The company has managed to attract nearly one-third of all private investments ever made in the field. In a recently closed funding round, CFS raised another 863 million dollars, bringing its total capital close to 3 billion dollars. This puts the company in the lead in the race to build a commercial nuclear fusion reactor.

CFS is currently building a unique test device called Sparc in Massachusetts. This device has a donut-shaped design called a "tokamak." It utilizes high-temperature superconducting tapes. When electric current passes through these tapes, a powerful magnetic field is created that compresses the superheated plasma and prevents it from touching the walls. The heat released as a result of the reaction is converted into steam to drive electric turbines.

Future Plans and Major Partnerships

CFS founder and CEO Bob Mumgaard was formerly an MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) researcher who worked on magnet design. The company plans to launch the Sparc reactor by late 2026 or early 2027. If this project is successful, construction of the first commercial power plant, called Arc, will begin by the end of the decade. The Arc reactor is expected to have a capacity to produce 400 MW of electricity.

The project's prospects are so highly valued that even tech giants are showing interest. For example, Google has reached an agreement to purchase half of the energy produced by the future Arc plant. The presence of prestigious investors like Bill Gates and his Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund behind CFS also testifies to the project's credibility.

In conclusion, nuclear fusion is no longer just a theory. If these startups achieve their goals, the world will have a nearly infinite, clean, and safe energy source. This will undoubtedly start a new era in the fight against climate change and in ensuring global energy security.