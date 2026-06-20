Robotic Fish Killing: Shinkei Systems Revolutionizes Fishing

·28·Technology
Robotic Fish Killing: Shinkei Systems Revolutionizes Fishing

An unexpected development has occurred in the world of venture capital: the Founders Fund has invested in Shinkei Systems, a startup that has developed technology to kill fish based on humanitarian principles. As announced at the StrictlyVC event organized by TechCrunch, this project aims not only to reduce animal cruelty but also to fundamentally improve the quality and shelf life of seafood. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The robot, named Poseidon and presented by Shinkei Systems founder Saif Khawaja, is the size of a freezer and is installed on fishing vessels. Using Computer Vision technology, the device scans each fish, identifies its species, and locates the brain. Within seconds of the fish being taken from the water, the robot strikes the brain and cuts the gills. This process prevents the fish from suffering or suffocating.

Ike jime technique and product quality

This technology is based on Japan's centuries-old "ike jime" tradition. Traditionally, experienced fishermen kill the fish instantly and bleed them. According to ixbt.com, if a fish dies slowly and under stress, its meat becomes saturated with lactic acid and stress hormones, which spoils the taste and leads to faster spoilage. Shinkei robots have automated this process on an industrial scale.

Rapid and humane death allows the fish meat to be stored longer and even enables "aging". This process, where enzymes break down muscles, creates the umami flavor essential for sashimi. According to Khawaja, while fish caught by conventional methods last 5-7 days, Shinkei technology can extend this period to 14 days, and sometimes up to three weeks.

Logistics and economic efficiency

Shinkei Systems has evolved from a mere technology provider into a fully vertically integrated company. They provide Poseidon devices to fishermen for free, in exchange for purchasing the caught fish at a price higher than the market rate. The products are then processed at a plant located in Tacoma, Washington, and sold under the Seremoni brand.

Currently, these "premium" fish are sold in the famous Erewhon supermarket chain in Los Angeles and in prestigious restaurants holding a total of 50 Michelin stars. Notably, Japanese markets have begun importing fish caught in the US for the first time in history, as Shinkei technology has brought product quality up to Japanese standards.

This project also solves a significant problem in the US fishing industry. Currently, a large portion of fish caught in the US is sent to China for processing using cheap labor and then shipped back. By consolidating all processes in one place—within the US—Shinkei aims to reduce logistics costs and eliminate product waste (currently up to 18%). Major investors like Founders Fund are betting big on the project because an innovative solution has been found for this complex problem.

Shinkei SystemsRoboticsAIFounders FundTechnology
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