OpenAI Plans to Launch Personal AGI System by 2028

·2·Technology
OpenAI Plans to Launch Personal AGI System by 2028

OpenAI, a leader in the field of artificial intelligence, has announced that it is moving into the third stage of its development. The main goal of this strategy is to create a personal assistant with human-level intelligence that is open to everyone. This is expected to be not just a simple chatbot, but a system that becomes a constant partner for the user in work, education, and daily life. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In the company's internal documents, this project is referred to as "personal AGI" (Artificial General Intelligence). While the concept of AGI is often seen as an abstract goal in laboratory conditions, OpenAI aims to turn it into a mass-market product. Such a system could assist the user in planning, creating, conducting research, and decision-making without any external restrictions.

A New Era of Intellectual Partnership

According to OpenAI's strategy, the new system will completely change the logic of interaction with the user. Now, AI will not be just a tool that responds to requests, but will appear as a constant intellectual partner expanding human knowledge and skills. This could open doors to entirely new opportunities in education and professional activities for users in Uzbekistan as well.

According to the company's research horizons, by March 2028, AI systems will be able to perform a significant portion of their scientific research work on par with humans. This is expected to further accelerate scientific and engineering progress within the company. According to ixbt.com, this process will directly accelerate the development of AGI.

Practical Challenges and Limitations

Although the plans are ambitious, there are several obstacles to their implementation. For mass adoption, the system must be affordable, easy to use, and sufficiently reliable. So far, OpenAI has not disclosed details regarding the exact price, geographic coverage, and distribution model of this personal assistant.

It is also worth noting that despite the idea of "AI for everyone," full control over the system will remain with OpenAI. The company will independently determine which functions are introduced first and where the usage limits will be. This will remain an important factor in the relationship between tech giants and users in the future.

For now, when and in what form personal AGI will enter daily life for users remains somewhat vague. However, this strategic direction set by OpenAI will undoubtedly take the demand for AI to a new level. If this project is successfully implemented, by 2028, tools like ChatGPT will be replaced by much more sophisticated personal assistants.

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