Mitsubishi Motors to Begin Producing Humanoid Robots

Japan’s renowned automaker Mitsubishi Motors has announced that it will begin producing humanoid robots, taking an important step toward the technologies of the future. According to ixbt.com, mass production in this field is scheduled to begin as early as the start of 2027, a move expected to usher in a new era for industrial sectors. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

A factory in Kyoto was selected to implement the new project. Its currently unused engine production line is being completely refitted and adapted to meet robotics requirements. The initiative is part of the automotive giant’s strategy to diversify its manufacturing capabilities in line with modern demands.

The Project’s Technical Partner and Production Capacity

Tokyo-based startup Highlanders was selected as Mitsubishi’s primary partner for this ambitious project. Founded in 2023 by University of Tokyo graduates, the young company has attracted attention with its advanced developments. Mitsubishi previously invested in the startup and has confirmed that it will continue providing funding in the future.

Once the facility reaches its planned production capacity, the factory will be able to produce up to 1,000 humanoid robots per month. At the initial stage, the humanoids being developed will be deployed directly at Mitsubishi facilities, where they will perform various complex manufacturing operations.

The HL Human Humanoid and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

The HL Human humanoid, unveiled to the public in 2025, has been selected as the foundation of the production process. The robot features a body with 19 degrees of freedom for flexible movement and electric actuators that enable natural motion. An artificial intelligence system is responsible for allowing the machine to perceive its surroundings, plan movements, and execute voice commands.

Future generations of the robots are planned to receive fully functional gripper hands with five fingers. This will enable the manipulators to hold objects weighing up to 3 kilograms, significantly expanding their capabilities on production lines.

Future Goals and a Broad Range of Applications

All data collected during practical use will provide a solid foundation for improving artificial intelligence algorithms, increasing the machines’ reliability, and expanding their commercial use. In the future, the companies intend to offer these robots to other industrial enterprises suffering from labor shortages.

In addition to the robots themselves, the manufacturers are developing a specialized software platform for training and modeling machine behavior. The system is expected to enable the robots to be rapidly adapted not only for factories but also for logistics, infrastructure monitoring, and rescue operations.