Mitsubishi Motors to Begin Producing Humanoid Robots

·61·Technology
Mitsubishi Motors to Begin Producing Humanoid Robots

Japan’s renowned automaker Mitsubishi Motors has announced that it will begin producing humanoid robots, taking an important step toward the technologies of the future. According to ixbt.com, mass production in this field is scheduled to begin as early as the start of 2027, a move expected to usher in a new era for industrial sectors. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

A factory in Kyoto was selected to implement the new project. Its currently unused engine production line is being completely refitted and adapted to meet robotics requirements. The initiative is part of the automotive giant’s strategy to diversify its manufacturing capabilities in line with modern demands.

The Project’s Technical Partner and Production Capacity

Tokyo-based startup Highlanders was selected as Mitsubishi’s primary partner for this ambitious project. Founded in 2023 by University of Tokyo graduates, the young company has attracted attention with its advanced developments. Mitsubishi previously invested in the startup and has confirmed that it will continue providing funding in the future.

Once the facility reaches its planned production capacity, the factory will be able to produce up to 1,000 humanoid robots per month. At the initial stage, the humanoids being developed will be deployed directly at Mitsubishi facilities, where they will perform various complex manufacturing operations.

The HL Human Humanoid and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

The HL Human humanoid, unveiled to the public in 2025, has been selected as the foundation of the production process. The robot features a body with 19 degrees of freedom for flexible movement and electric actuators that enable natural motion. An artificial intelligence system is responsible for allowing the machine to perceive its surroundings, plan movements, and execute voice commands.

Future generations of the robots are planned to receive fully functional gripper hands with five fingers. This will enable the manipulators to hold objects weighing up to 3 kilograms, significantly expanding their capabilities on production lines.

Future Goals and a Broad Range of Applications

All data collected during practical use will provide a solid foundation for improving artificial intelligence algorithms, increasing the machines’ reliability, and expanding their commercial use. In the future, the companies intend to offer these robots to other industrial enterprises suffering from labor shortages.

In addition to the robots themselves, the manufacturers are developing a specialized software platform for training and modeling machine behavior. The system is expected to enable the robots to be rapidly adapted not only for factories but also for logistics, infrastructure monitoring, and rescue operations.

MitsubishiRoboticsArtificial IntelligenceIndustryTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53Preparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromePreparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromeToday, 15:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched