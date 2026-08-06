Japanese Scientists Develop New Catalyst for Lithium-Oxygen Batteries

·84·Technology
Japanese Scientists Develop New Catalyst for Lithium-Oxygen Batteries

Researchers at Japan’s Shibaura Institute of Technology have developed an innovative catalyst that does not require precious metals and could open a new chapter in the development of energy storage systems. According to ixbt.com, this discovery could bring lithium-oxygen batteries closer to commercial production, potentially dramatically extending the range of electric vehicles and the autonomy of other modern devices in the future. the outlet reports.

Today’s widely used lithium-ion batteries are approaching the limits of their capabilities. Lithium-oxygen technologies, however, theoretically offer ten times more energy storage capacity than conventional counterparts. If this development is adopted on an industrial scale, vehicles could travel several times farther on a single charge, while drones could remain airborne for longer.

Efficiency Without Precious Metals

One of the main obstacles in this field has been the need for precious metals such as platinum or ruthenium to accelerate the chemical reactions involved in charging and discharging. This significantly increases the cost of finished products. However, a research team led by Professor Takahiro Ishizaki managed to find a more affordable and accessible alternative.

The scientists combined two types of oxide materials, perovskite and spinel, to create a unified composite catalyst. Tests showed that the compound was significantly more efficient than either of its individual components. In particular, the new material outperformed commercial ruthenium oxide during charging and matched platinum during discharging.

Scientific Breakthrough and Prospects

One of the most important indicators of the new development was that the voltage difference between the charging and discharging processes was only 1,14 V. This is considered one of the best results ever recorded for lithium-oxygen batteries. A smaller voltage gap indicates higher battery efficiency and reduced energy losses during operation.

The study also found that the catalyst’s high performance depends not on its surface area but on the specific properties of its electronic structure. This could fundamentally change how materials are selected and designed in the future.

Experts believe that this technology could eventually be important not only for electric vehicles and drones but also for large-scale energy storage systems at solar and wind power plants. In addition, the development could potentially be used to produce “green” hydrogen.

Nevertheless, it is still too early to discuss using this type of battery in mass-produced devices. At this stage, the technology is undergoing laboratory testing, and scientists still face many technical challenges to solve before it reaches the mass commercial market.

TechnologyBatteriesElectric VehiclesScienceJapan
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