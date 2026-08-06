Lightspeed Hires a New Employee Through Instagram

A private Instagram message from renowned technology content creator and investor Kler Zu led to her joining the major Lightspeed venture fund. This unusual hiring process became a striking example of how modern investors and venture firms communicate with their audiences. The story was reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to ixbt.com, Kler Zu has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and over 250,000 on Instagram, where she explains major technology trends in simple, accessible language. Her move to Lightspeed attracted public attention and sparked discussion about new approaches in the venture capital market.

Connecting with the Next Generation of Investors Through Social Media

Zu says many people want to participate in the technologies of the future and are interested in technology, but the facts are not presented to them in an understandable way. She sees her primary role as bringing this information to a broad audience. Unlike traditional venture operators, Zu acts as a direct bridge through social media between technology enthusiasts and prospective startup founders.

According to Lightspeed marketing director and company podcast co-host Josh Machiz, traditional journalism is shrinking in the modern media landscape. Mass layoffs and media consolidation have made it harder for startups to share their stories with the world. As a result, major funds are building their own media empires and helping portfolio companies present their ideas.

Real-Time Insights and User Feedback

Being active on social media allows Lightspeed not only to find prospective founders but also to receive real-time feedback on new technologies and investments. For example, while there was strong enthusiasm across Silicon Valley for investing in AI startups, Zu discussed the topic online and noticed that members of Gen Z were not particularly positive about AI.

This direct and candid feedback helped the team better understand how people use technology and which narratives resonate. Zu says such conversations are often highly valuable and serve as an eye-opening lesson.

Today, Machiz and Zu are considering what other projects they might pursue in the future. Their main goal is to create a trusted destination where prospective founders can gain their first insights into the venture world and its ecosystem.