Lightspeed Hires a New Employee Through Instagram

·48·Technology
Lightspeed Hires a New Employee Through Instagram

A private Instagram message from renowned technology content creator and investor Kler Zu led to her joining the major Lightspeed venture fund. This unusual hiring process became a striking example of how modern investors and venture firms communicate with their audiences. The story was reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to ixbt.com, Kler Zu has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and over 250,000 on Instagram, where she explains major technology trends in simple, accessible language. Her move to Lightspeed attracted public attention and sparked discussion about new approaches in the venture capital market.

Connecting with the Next Generation of Investors Through Social Media

Zu says many people want to participate in the technologies of the future and are interested in technology, but the facts are not presented to them in an understandable way. She sees her primary role as bringing this information to a broad audience. Unlike traditional venture operators, Zu acts as a direct bridge through social media between technology enthusiasts and prospective startup founders.

According to Lightspeed marketing director and company podcast co-host Josh Machiz, traditional journalism is shrinking in the modern media landscape. Mass layoffs and media consolidation have made it harder for startups to share their stories with the world. As a result, major funds are building their own media empires and helping portfolio companies present their ideas.

Real-Time Insights and User Feedback

Being active on social media allows Lightspeed not only to find prospective founders but also to receive real-time feedback on new technologies and investments. For example, while there was strong enthusiasm across Silicon Valley for investing in AI startups, Zu discussed the topic online and noticed that members of Gen Z were not particularly positive about AI.

This direct and candid feedback helped the team better understand how people use technology and which narratives resonate. Zu says such conversations are often highly valuable and serve as an eye-opening lesson.

Today, Machiz and Zu are considering what other projects they might pursue in the future. Their main goal is to create a trusted destination where prospective founders can gain their first insights into the venture world and its ecosystem.

LightspeedTechnologyInstagramVenture CapitalStartup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53Preparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromePreparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromeToday, 15:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched