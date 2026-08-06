New safety measures in schools: parents’ access to school grounds to be restricted

A new procedure aimed at ensuring student safety is being introduced gradually in schools across Uzbekistan. Under the new rules, parents will generally escort their children only as far as the school’s checkpoint or entrance door.

Access to the school building and grounds will be controlled. When necessary, parents will be allowed to enter with the permission of the school administration.

As part of the new system, educational institutions will be equipped with video surveillance cameras, panic buttons, access control devices and security alarms. Schools are also expected to have checkpoints installed.

These measures are intended to limit uncontrolled access by unauthorized individuals to school grounds and improve the ability to respond promptly in emergency situations.