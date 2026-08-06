Brazilian Footballer Neymar Sparks Major Controversy with Offensive Remarks After Match

A controversy involving Neymar erupted after Santos defeated Remo in the Brazilian Cup. Although his team advanced to the next round, the player's treatment of the opponents after the match became the main topic of discussion.

Neymar came on in the second half and provided the assist for Rony's winning goal. After the match, as he headed to the dressing room, he directed harsh words at Remo players and fans in the stands.

Videos show Neymar shouting "you have been eliminated from the competition" at representatives of the opposing team and dancing. His actions provoked a reaction and escalated the situation in the corridor.

After the incident, Remo president Antonio Carlos Teixeira strongly criticized Neymar. He said such behavior was unbecoming of a famous athlete who should set an example for young fans and called him a "vagabond."