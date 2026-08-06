In Samarkand, footage showing a driver attempting to flee and dragging a traffic patrol officer has drawn everyone's attention

A video showing the driver of a "Spark" dragging a road patrol service officer several meters with his car is circulating on social media.

The footage shows the traffic patrol officer trying to stop the car, while the driver continues moving. As a result, the officer is dragged along for a while, clinging to the vehicle.

Reports say the incident occurred in Samarkand. However, the exact location, why the driver attempted to flee, and whether the traffic patrol officer was injured are not yet known.

Relevant authorities have not yet issued an official comment on the incident. Therefore, it is necessary to await the disclosure of all details of the event shown in the video.