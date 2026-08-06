A waste pipeline burst in Olmaliq

A pipeline belonging to the Olmaliq Mining and Metallurgical Complex burst. According to the OKMK Information Service, the incident was recorded at 11:55.

The malfunction occurred in the pipeline running from the Copper Processing Plant to the waste storage facility. After receiving the report, the complex’s specialists arrived at the scene and began repair work.

It was reported that the pipeline rupture was promptly repaired. Cleanup work in the area where the incident occurred is currently ongoing.

OKMK has not yet provided additional information on what caused the pipeline to burst or the extent of the damage resulting from the incident.