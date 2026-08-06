Why Venture Investors Are Working With Creator-Investors

·42·Technology
Why Venture Investors Are Working With Creator-Investors

Venture funds are increasingly using the services of popular content creators to build an atmosphere of mutual trust before entering into financial agreements with future startup founders. This trend has become increasingly evident in recent times across the internet and the venture market. TechCrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, these developments were also reflected in major deals, such as a16z’s acquisition of the Turpentine podcast owned by Erik Torenberg and OpenAI’s purchase of the TBPN project. As a continuation of this trend, Lightspeed Venture Partners has also made an important personnel move.

Lightspeed’s New Move

The venture fund Lightspeed Venture Partners has brought on Claire Zo, an experienced seed investor with a large audience and substantial following on Instagram and TikTok. Her main responsibilities will be identifying promising projects and co-hosting the fund’s new show with marketing director Josh Mashiz.

Claire Zo and Josh Mashiz appeared as guests on TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, where they discussed the topic in depth. The conversation explored whether the concept of a “creator-investor” has become a genuine and sustainable function in today’s venture market or whether funds are still testing the model.

The Significance of the New Trend

Experts say young entrepreneurs and innovators are more likely to trust people who feel closer to them, are known in digital circles, and are active on social media than traditional venture funds. That is why venture firms are seeking to add people with not only capital, but also media influence, to their teams.

This trend is expected to fundamentally change the relationship between startups and investors in the future. In the age of the digital economy and social media, a personal brand and the ability to communicate directly with an audience are becoming decisive factors in the business world.

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