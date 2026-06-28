Canada Offers Natural Uranium Nuclear Reactors to US Energy Market

Canada's AtkinsRealis has initiated the official licensing process to introduce its unique CANDU reactor technology to the US market. The notification submitted to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) marks the first official step toward integrating this technology into the American energy system. This initiative is of significant importance for ensuring US energy independence and creating the massive power capacities required for AI infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

AtkinsRealis specialists plan to introduce the Enhanced CANDU 6 reactor, with a capacity exceeding 700 MW, to the American market. According to the developers, this technology could be one of the most efficient solutions for meeting the growing demand for electricity from data centers, AI systems, and high-tech manufacturing plants.

Technological Advantage: Natural Uranium and Continuous Operation

The main difference and advantage of CANDU technology is that it uses natural uranium as fuel instead of enriched uranium. According to ixbt.com, this is strategically important for the US, as the country's nuclear fuel supply chain remains heavily dependent on foreign suppliers. The use of natural uranium significantly reduces this dependency.

Another key technical achievement is the ability to refuel the reactor without shutting it down. While most traditional reactors must be turned off for a certain period to replace fuel, CANDU technology allows for the maximum capacity factor of the installed power. This is highly beneficial for large technological clusters that require a stable energy flow.

International Experience and Barriers in the US Market

AtkinsRealis representatives emphasize that this technology has already been tested globally. Currently, a total of 34 CANDU-type power units are operating successfully in countries such as Canada, South Korea, China, and Argentina. However, entry into the US market is expected to be challenging, as the American licensing system is primarily adapted for Light Water Reactors (LWR).

According to the Canadian government's new strategy, the export of CANDU technology to at least four new foreign markets is planned by 2040. Cooperation with the US could be the largest and most prestigious project in this regard. For now, these are only preliminary agreements, and final construction and operation permits have not yet been granted by the NRC.

It is natural that such alternative technologies would spark interest for countries like Uzbekistan, which aim to develop nuclear energy. The ability to use unenriched uranium is a promising direction in terms of simplifying the fuel cycle and facing fewer international restrictions.