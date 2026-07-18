Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids

Tesla has introduced a new balance bike designed for young children called Balance Bike for Kids . The new product is already available for purchase in the company's Tesla Shop online store. This was reported by Habr .

A balance bike is a bicycle without pedals or a chain drive system, which a child moves by pushing off the ground with their feet. Expertsnote that such a vehicle helps children develop balance and steering skills, making it easier to transition to a regular bicycle later.

Tesla's new model features a lightweight magnesium alloy frame, a five-level adjustable seat, Tesla lettering on the side, and the iconic “T” logo on the front.

According to the company, the balance bike is designed for children aged 2 to 5 . It is recommended that the child has an inseam length of at least 35 centimetersand a weight not exceeding 35 kilograms . All tools required for assembly are included in the package.

The new Balance Bike for Kids model is priced at 225 USD .