First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»

·1.2K·Technology
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started working on its next flagship smartphones. Although the official presentation of the devices is still a long way off, insiders have started sharing interesting information about the Galaxy S27 lineup. This new generation of smartphones is seen within the company as a project of special importance. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the influential German publication WinFuture, Samsung engineers have named the Galaxy S27 project «Next Miracle» or «New Miracle». This name indicates that the company has very high expectations for the upcoming flagships. In the documents, the devices are listed under the indices NM1, NM2, NM3, and NM4, which implies that there will be unexpected changes in this series.

Four models and a new Pro version

According to available information, instead of the traditional three models (base, Plus, and Ultra), Samsung may now introduce four flagships. Along with Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 Ultra, a Galaxy S27 Pro model has also appeared in the list. This strategy shows the company's intention to expand choices in the premium segment.

Occupying the highest position in the lineup, the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will retain a four-camera system. Presumably, one of its telephoto lenses will feature a 50 megapixel sensor and 5x optical zoom capabilities. Also, a new 50 megapixel Sony IMX855 sensor has been chosen for the ultra-wide-angle camera.

Revolution in camera capabilities

The new Galaxy S27 Pro model is also expected to be much more powerful technically. It is rumored to feature the same Sony IMX855 sensor and a 50 megapixel telephoto lens. One of the most interesting innovations relates to the smartphones' front camera. According to information, the top models will be equipped with a 16 megapixel front-facing camera developed by Samsung with autofocus functionality.

In addition, optical image stabilization (OIS) may appear on the front camera of the Galaxy S27 Pro model. This feature will take the quality of selfies and video calls to a new level. The base Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus models are expected to receive the following updates:

  • 50 megapixel main sensor (with OIS);
  • 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera;
  • Next-gen telephoto lens (characteristics are currently kept secret).
Samsung flagships have always been in high demand in the Uzbekistan market. The description of the Galaxy S27 series as a «New Miracle», especially the serious changes in the camera system, is important news for local mobileography enthusiasts. Although this information is not yet officially confirmed, it is clear that Samsung is preparing to radically update its flagship lineup.

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