Largest Sunspot of 2024 Appears: How Will It Affect Earth?

·52·Technology
Largest Sunspot of 2024 Appears: How Will It Affect Earth?

The largest active region observed on the Sun's surface since the beginning of this year has formed. Specialists from the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences report that sunspot group 4478 is breaking all records for 2024 in terms of scale. The area of this region has reached 1,190 conditional units, significantly larger than the previous leader, region 4366, observed in February. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

As a reminder, the record-breaking region in February caused an extremely powerful X8.1 class flare. That event is among the most active solar phenomena of the 21st century. The newly identified region 4478, despite its massive size, is not yet demonstrating high-level eruptive activity. However, scientists warn that this calm may be temporary.

Energy Accumulation and Expected Risks

According to expert analysis, a huge amount of energy is currently accumulating within this giant spot. Although there are no clear signs of powerful flares in the coming hours, small-scale ejections of solar plasma have already been recorded. This indicates that dynamic processes are occurring in the Sun's inner layers.

According to initial calculations, these small plasma streams may reach Earth's magnetosphere on June 30 and July 1. This could potentially cause weak or moderate magnetic storms on our planet. Uzbek specialists also urge people with chronic illnesses and those sensitive to weather to be cautious during such natural phenomena.

Within the next two days, this active region is expected to align almost exactly on the Sun-Earth line. In this case, any powerful flare or massive plasma ejection occurring on the Sun will be directed straight toward Earth. In such a situation, the intensity of geomagnetic storms and their impact on communication systems and power grids could increase sharply.

Currently, astronomical observatories and spacecraft worldwide are closely monitoring region 4478. While the appearance of such giant spots is expected as the solar activity cycle approaches its peak, their unexpected consequences require constant monitoring. Scientists emphasize that the situation could change at any moment.

SunMagnetic StormSpaceAstronomyScience and Technology
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