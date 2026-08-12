Julián Álvarez and Diego Simeone Hold Talks

With Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez’s future at the club still uncertain, the player held a face-to-face meeting with head coach Diego Simeone. As the final days of the transfer window approach, the discussion was an important step toward clarifying the situation within the team. Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, the conversation at the Cerro del Espino sports complex was serious but measured. Julián Álvarez arrived at the training ground early, before the session began, wanting to speak directly with the head coach. The striker had previously openly expressed his desire to leave the team.

The club’s firm stance and transfer restrictions

While the player considers his personal ambitions and new challenges, Diego Simeone made clear that he fully supports the club management’s hard-line decision. Simeone had previously stressed during the preseason tour in Seoul that the situation was very clear. Club CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín had already announced the board’s official position.

According to Goal.com, despite interest in the Argentina striker from major clubs such as Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid’s leadership does not intend to sell him to rival clubs. In particular, the principle of not allowing the player to join a direct competitor in Spain is considered a priority.

Squad issues and future plans

The striker joined from Manchester City for a substantial fee in the summer of 2024 and is under contract until 2030, but he has yet to win a trophy with the Madrid club. Nevertheless, the coaching staff considers him an integral part of the sporting project planned for next season.

One factor making the situation even more complicated is the injury to the team’s other striker, Alexander Sørloth, who has been sidelined. This is creating additional problems for Simeone in attack and further strengthening the club’s determination to keep Julián Álvarez.