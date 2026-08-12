Tesla Plans to Build a $10 Billion Solar Plant in Texas

Tesla plans to build a massive solar panel factory in the US state of Texas. According to ixbt.com, the large industrial facility is expected to be located southwest of Houston, valued at up to $10.1 billion, and could play an important role in the energy market. Techcrunch.com reports this.

As part of the project, named Project Crystal Sun, the relevant documents have been submitted to the state administration to obtain tax incentives. Company representatives said that if such incentives are not granted, the project's 37-year tax liability is expected to amount to approximately $1.1 billion.

Tesla's management has stated that it is currently also examining alternative sites in other US states for locating the factory. Nevertheless, the site in Texas is being considered one of the main options.

Jobs and Construction Plans

Based on the information in the documents, the new facility could create 9,700 permanent jobs in the region once it becomes operational. This would provide a significant boost to the local economy.

Construction of the project is scheduled to begin this year and be fully completed by 2028. The first solar panels are expected to come off the production line in 2029, sharply increasing renewable energy production capacity.

Technological Goals and Future Opportunities

In the submitted documents, the company did not specify whether the solar panels to be manufactured in the future are intended for terrestrial installations or satellites. However, it is widely known that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed particular interest in developing space-based data centers.

The factory's annual production capacity has not yet been disclosed to the public. Nevertheless, Tesla previously announced that it plans to reach 100 gigawatts of production capacity in the United States by 2028.