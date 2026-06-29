Machenike Introduces Affordable Mini PC Supporting Cyberpunk 2077

·51·Technology
Machenike Introduces Affordable Mini PC Supporting Cyberpunk 2077

In the world of modern technology, the combination of compactness and high performance is becoming increasingly important. Machenike has unveiled its updated GTR Mini PC. This tiny computer is attracting attention not only for daily tasks but also for its ability to easily run resource-demanding modern games. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the main feature of the new model is the balance between its price and capabilities. Priced at approximately 690 USD (4,699 yuan) in the Chinese market, the device, despite its small size, allows playing "heavy" games like Cyberpunk 2077 on medium settings. This makes it an attractive choice for both office workers and budget gamers.

The device's technical foundation is built on the AMD Ryzen 7 255H processor. This chip has 8 cores and 16 threads, with a maximum frequency of up to 4.9 GHz. The cache memory is 24 MB. As for graphics, the integrated Radeon 780M video core handles the tasks. The manufacturer notes that this GPU provides stable frame rates in popular games such as GTA V, Forza Horizon 5, Genshin Impact, and Fortnite.

Compact Design and Powerful Cooling System

The Machenike GTR Mini PC case occupies only 0.74 liters. Its dimensions are 128 x 128 x 45.1 mm, and it weighs around 650 grams. Such dimensions make it very convenient to hide the computer behind a monitor or carry it in a bag. Compared to large system units on the Uzbekistan market, this gadget has a significant advantage in terms of space saving.

To effectively remove heat from the small case, the MER 1.0 cooling system is installed. It consists of one fan and two heat pipes. The system is designed to operate stably at 65 W, and can handle up to 70 W under short-term loads. This prevents the device from overheating even during long gaming sessions.

Memory and expansion options also please users. The device is equipped with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Most importantly, the manufacturer has left the possibility for users to modernize the computer in the future. Specifically, memory capacity can be further increased via dual-channel memory slots and an additional M.2 slot.

Interfaces and Connectivity

Despite its small size, the Machenike GTR Mini PC is equipped with all necessary ports. This allows it to fit into any modern workspace:

  • USB4 and several standard USB ports;
  • HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 video outputs;
  • 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port;
  • Audio jacks.
This mini PC is suitable not only for games but also for complex tasks such as video editing or programming. While the device is currently on sale in the Chinese market, it is expected that the possibility to order will appear for users in Uzbekistan via global platforms in the coming months. Such compact solutions once again prove that they are capable of replacing traditional large computers.

MachenikeMini PCAMD RyzenTechnologyCyberpunk 2077
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