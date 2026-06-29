Apple's First Foldable Smartphone: iPhone 18 Ultra Design and Specs

·5·Technology
Apple's First Foldable Smartphone: iPhone 18 Ultra Design and Specs

Reports that Apple is working on its first foldable smartphone are generating significant interest in the tech world. Initial mock-up images of the device, expected to be named the iPhone 18 Ultra (or iPhone 18 Fold), have appeared online. This news could be a long-awaited turning point for Apple fans, as the company is entering the foldable market much later than its competitors. This is reported by Ixbt.com news states.

According to ixbt.com, the new device is shown in black and features a wide foldable screen reminiscent of the Huawei Pura X Max model. The device's compactness and thickness are the main focus, as it could compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 when folded. When open, the smartphone's thickness is expected to be just 4.5 mm, making it one of the thinnest gadgets on the market.

Technical Specifications and Display Sizes

The iPhone 18 Ultra is expected to impress not only with its design but also with its technical power. According to estimates, the smartphone will have the following features:

  • Internal main display diagonal — 7.76 inches;
  • External auxiliary screen — 5.49 inches;
  • Apple A20 Pro chip and 12 GB RAM;
  • Dual camera system located in an oval block;
  • New Camera Control button.
The mock-up images show the frontal camera for the internal screen in the top left corner, while the camera on the external screen is centered. Additionally, besides the standard power and volume buttons on the side of the body, there is a special Camera Control button for quick photo management.

Presentation Date and Market Prospects

It is speculated that Apple will unveil this revolutionary product on September 8, 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. This strategy will serve to further strengthen the company's position in the premium segment. Given the growing demand for foldable smartphones in the Uzbekistan market, the iPhone 18 Ultra will become one of the most anticipated news for local gadget enthusiasts.

It is worth noting that the standard and budget variants of the iPhone 18 series (iPhone 18e) are expected to go on sale slightly later — in the spring of 2027. Apple's entry into the foldable device market will undoubtedly take the competition between Samsung and other Chinese brands to a new level.

AppleiPhone 18 UltraFoldable SmartphoneTechnologyiPhone 18 Fold
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