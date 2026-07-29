Portronics Introduces Powerful Air Duster

·84·Technology
Portronics Introduces Powerful Air Duster

Portronics has introduced a new cordless air duster named Tornado Plus, designed for cleaning electronics and hard-to-reach places. According to ixbt.com, this device stands out for its compact size and high performance, significantly simplifying the fight against dust and dirt in daily use. As reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

It is natural for modern gadgets, laptop keyboards, computer system units, and car interiors to become polluted with dust and small particles over time. Traditional cleaning tools cannot always fully remove dirt from narrow gaps. The new device is aimed at effectively solving such problems, allowing users to keep their equipment clean without unnecessary difficulties.

Technical Capabilities and Operating Modes

The device weighs only 289 grams and is made in the form of a pistol. According to ixbt.com, it is equipped with a 160 W brushless motor inside, which can operate in three speed modes. The minimum speed is 25,000 RPM, making it suitable for the careful cleaning of sensitive electronic equipment.

In the medium mode, the device operates at a speed of 60,000 RPM, while in the maximum mode, the blades move even more powerfully, bringing the speed up to 130,000 RPM. This ensures that even the most stubborn and accumulated dust from years past is quickly blown away using a powerful air stream.

Autonomy and Safety System

The Tornado Plus model is equipped with two batteries, each with a capacity of 3000 mAh. The full charging process takes about three hours via the USB-C port. Autonomous operation time varies depending on the selected mode: it can last up to 30 minutes at minimum speed, up to 25 minutes at medium speed, and up to 10 minutes at maximum power.

The manufacturers also paid special attention to safety issues. The device is equipped with an overload protection system, an automatic shut-off function in case of overheating, and a power-saving feature that turns it off if left unused for three minutes. The replaceable nozzles in the kit make cleaning narrow ventilation holes even more convenient.

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