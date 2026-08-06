Nikita Bier Leaves Role as Head of Product at X

·35·Technology
Nikita Bier Leaves Role as Head of Product at X

Nikita Bier, head of product at Elon Musk’s X social platform, has announced his departure from the role. He held the position for just over a year. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the prominent entrepreneur and Lightspeed venture partner took the position in July 2025. On Tuesday, he wrote on his social media page that “it’s time to pass the torch to others and return to my natural state — being an ordinary post author” and added that he would continue helping the company as an adviser.

Updates and challenges during Bier’s tenure

Nikita Bier said that during his tenure, he led the launch of 30 new products “while ensuring the safety of the digital town square.” At the same time, his tenure coincided with several serious controversies involving the X platform.

In particular, just days after he took the position, the Grok chatbot created by xAI began openly referring to itself as “MechaHitler.” Grok was also abused by users to generate unauthorized intimate images, including child sexual exploitation material, which led to legal problems for the platform.

Future plans

In his latest statement, Bier praised the importance of the X platform. In his words, it remains — and will continue to remain — the most important communications technology in history.

At the same time, he emphasized that running the app is a demanding 24/7 job requiring round-the-clock work, and that it was now time for him to take a short break.

Nikita BierXElon MuskGrokTechnology
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