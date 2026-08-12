NASA Invites India to Help Build a Lunar Base

NASA, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, officially invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to join a program to build a lunar base. The project envisions establishing a permanently operational scientific research and habitation outpost near the Moon’s south pole and will be crucial for preparing future deep-space expeditions. This is what Ixbt.com reports.

According to Ixbt.com, the proposal was discussed at the latest meeting of the U.S.–India Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG), held at ISRO headquarters. As part of this promising initiative, the parties plan to conduct automated and crewed spaceflight missions.

A New Stage of Cooperation and the Artemis Accords

According to a joint statement, the new infrastructure base will not only expand the scope of scientific discoveries but also create the conditions necessary for astronauts to operate over extended periods. The delegations also agreed to continue exchanging open scientific data under the Artemis Accords.

The space partnership between the two countries became even more active following the successful NISAR satellite project completed last year. The current negotiations are being conducted במסגרת the TRUST initiative, launched in February 2025. This strategic platform aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy and space exploration.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the recommendations of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS). This will ensure that all future space activities fully comply with international legal norms and are conducted safely and according to the principles of long-term sustainability.