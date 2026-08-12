Luis Enrique’s Global Acclaim: “The Beginning of a New Era!”

Spain defeated reigning champions Argentina 1–0 in the 2026 World Cup final to win the second World Cup trophy in its history. In an interview with 20minutos , PSG head coach and former Spain manager Luis Enrique reflected on this historic achievement and the golden era of Spanish football.

“The Second Star Is Only the Beginning”

After Spain’s triumph at the World Cup, Luis Enrique emphasized that the country’s football had reached its highest level and that more success would follow:

“Spanish football is now truly at its highest level. I firmly believe that adding the long-awaited second star to our shirt will usher in an era of new triumphs for our national team and Spanish football as a whole. Some time ago, the late Luis Aragonés laid the foundations for our combination-based, possession-oriented style of football. Later, Pep Guardiola ’s Barcelona showcased this attractive, attacking football to the world and began collecting one victory after another. They paved the way to glory for today’s world champions.”, Luis Enrique said.

Triumph Across the Pacific: How Spain Dethroned Argentina

The 2026 World Cup final was a tense contest filled with fierce, uncompromising battles. In a dramatic match, Spain secured a 1–0 victory through its solid tactics and determination, lifting the trophy.

With this victory, Spain repeated its 2010 success in South Africa years later and proved that it is the strongest national team in the world.

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