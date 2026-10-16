Chinese police prepare to put Fuxi robots into service (video)

Chinese law enforcement agencies continue to involve the most advanced technologies to ensure public safety and combat unrest. A new type of robot police officer, armed with a special baton and a protective shield, has begun testing in the country.

According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, these humanoid robots are mastering the skills of maintaining order in public places and using real force.

What are the "Fuxi" humanoids capable of?

The main functional capabilities of the "Fuxi" series robots participating in the testing process have been revealed:

Patrolling and monitoring suspicious individuals: The robots independently patrol streets and crowded places, and promptly identify suspicious individuals using facial recognition and artificial intelligence cameras;

Use of force and blocking: With rubber batons and police shields attached to their hands, these androids can strike lawbreakers, push back those who resist with shields, and block the pressure of a crowd;

Integration with armed forces: Currently, these machines are in the field and training testing stages.

Humans and machines serve together

According to future plans, "Fuxi" robots will not completely replace traditional police officers, but will become their direct partners:

Joint combat teams: In the future, it is planned to involve robots to serve alongside armed police officers and stand on the front lines in difficult situations;

Minimizing safety risks: This approach aims to sharply reduce threats to the lives and health of police officers during armed clashes or mass riots.

This experiment by China indicates that the security concept in future cities may completely shift to robotics and artificial intelligence control.