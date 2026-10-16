Chinese police prepare to put Fuxi robots into service (video)

·53·Technology
Chinese police prepare to put Fuxi robots into service (video)

Chinese law enforcement agencies continue to involve the most advanced technologies to ensure public safety and combat unrest. A new type of robot police officer, armed with a special baton and a protective shield, has begun testing in the country.

According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, these humanoid robots are mastering the skills of maintaining order in public places and using real force.

What are the "Fuxi" humanoids capable of?

The main functional capabilities of the "Fuxi" series robots participating in the testing process have been revealed:

  • Patrolling and monitoring suspicious individuals: The robots independently patrol streets and crowded places, and promptly identify suspicious individuals using facial recognition and artificial intelligence cameras;

  • Use of force and blocking: With rubber batons and police shields attached to their hands, these androids can strike lawbreakers, push back those who resist with shields, and block the pressure of a crowd;

  • Integration with armed forces: Currently, these machines are in the field and training testing stages.

Humans and machines serve together

According to future plans, "Fuxi" robots will not completely replace traditional police officers, but will become their direct partners:

  • Joint combat teams: In the future, it is planned to involve robots to serve alongside armed police officers and stand on the front lines in difficult situations;

  • Minimizing safety risks: This approach aims to sharply reduce threats to the lives and health of police officers during armed clashes or mass riots.

This experiment by China indicates that the security concept in future cities may completely shift to robotics and artificial intelligence control.

Fuxi humanoidKyodo news agencyChinese law enforcement agenciesChinese police robots
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like SkinUbtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin1 July 16:56Component Deliveries Begin for Mass Production of Tesla Optimus RobotsComponent Deliveries Begin for Mass Production of Tesla Optimus Robots25 June 12:56Uber Sells Its Entire Stake in Autonomous Delivery Company Serve RoboticsUber Sells Its Entire Stake in Autonomous Delivery Company Serve Robotics12 August 01:23BYD to Unveil Its Humanoid Robots to the Public for the First TimeBYD to Unveil Its Humanoid Robots to the Public for the First Time7 August 15:12NVIDIA and Japan Partnership: A New AI Era for Industrial Robots BeginsNVIDIA and Japan Partnership: A New AI Era for Industrial Robots Begins20 July 02:28Humanoid robot battle: Agility Robotics opens new center near Tesla factoryHumanoid robot battle: Agility Robotics opens new center near Tesla factory18 July 01:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online