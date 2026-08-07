BYD to Unveil Its Humanoid Robots to the Public for the First Time

China’s electric vehicle manufacturing giant BYD will present its first humanoid robots to the public in August. The demonstration will take place at the company’s Di Space exhibition center, where visitors will be able to observe the robots’ capabilities firsthand and interact with them.

Initially, these robots will be tested at BYD’s own manufacturing facilities. They are planned to perform tasks such as transporting components, assisting with vehicle assembly, inspecting product quality, and automating internal logistics. Through this project, the company aims to test AI and robotics solutions in real-world manufacturing conditions.

Experts believe that if humanoid robots demonstrate their effectiveness in practice, their range of applications could expand significantly. In the future, such robots are expected to be used in warehouses, hospitals, hotels, shopping centers, construction sites, and households.

In recent years, Tesla, Figure AI and Unitree have also been actively developing humanoid robots. BYD’s project is expected to further intensify the company’s competition in AI and robotics beyond electric vehicles.