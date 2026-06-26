Digit Robot Manufacturer Goes Public with $2.5 Billion Valuation

Agility Robotics, a leader in humanoid robot technology based in the US, is entering a new era of its operations. The company announced its entry into the stock market through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp XI, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Under this agreement, the manufacturer's total value is estimated at $2.5 billion. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This deal allows Agility Robotics to raise over $620 million in new capital. Nearly $200 million of these funds will be provided by new and existing institutional investors. Company management plans to use these investments to expand the production of the next-generation Digit v5 robots, fulfill existing contracts, and grow the customer base.

A Revolutionary Step in Logistics and Industry

Agility Robotics was founded in 2015 based on research from Oregon State University, and its flagship product is the bipedal Digit humanoid robot. Unlike many prototypes, Digit has already been tested in real industrial environments and is used in commercial projects. Currently, these robots are operating at nine large sites, including warehouses of logistics operator GXO, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, and Mercado Libre.

The company's success is backed by the support of tech giants such as NVIDIA, Amazon, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The interest of such major investors indicates that the humanoid robotics market is one of the most promising directions for AI and industrial automation.

Orders exceeding $300 million have already been received for Digit v5 robots;

More than 30 large companies are exploring the integration of robots into their production systems;

The new capital will serve to increase production capacities several times over.

Future Prospects and Market Position

Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics, emphasized that humanoid robots play a decisive role not only in filling labor shortages but also in increasing supply chain stability. By performing heavy and repetitive tasks, robots help create a safer working environment for humans.

Once the IPO process is complete, the company's shares will be traded under the ticker AGLT. Although it has not yet been disclosed which exchange the listing will take place on, this event is considered a significant signal for the entire robotics industry. According to iXBT.com, this step will accelerate the mass adoption of AI-based physical systems.

The mass production and public listing of humanoid robots indicate that this technology has evolved from a laboratory project into a full-fledged business model. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, such automated systems could be of great importance in increasing logistics efficiency in the future.