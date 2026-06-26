Digit Robot Manufacturer Goes Public with $2.5 Billion Valuation

·5·Technology
Digit Robot Manufacturer Goes Public with $2.5 Billion Valuation

Agility Robotics, a leader in humanoid robot technology based in the US, is entering a new era of its operations. The company announced its entry into the stock market through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp XI, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Under this agreement, the manufacturer's total value is estimated at $2.5 billion. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This deal allows Agility Robotics to raise over $620 million in new capital. Nearly $200 million of these funds will be provided by new and existing institutional investors. Company management plans to use these investments to expand the production of the next-generation Digit v5 robots, fulfill existing contracts, and grow the customer base.

A Revolutionary Step in Logistics and Industry

Agility Robotics was founded in 2015 based on research from Oregon State University, and its flagship product is the bipedal Digit humanoid robot. Unlike many prototypes, Digit has already been tested in real industrial environments and is used in commercial projects. Currently, these robots are operating at nine large sites, including warehouses of logistics operator GXO, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, and Mercado Libre.

The company's success is backed by the support of tech giants such as NVIDIA, Amazon, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The interest of such major investors indicates that the humanoid robotics market is one of the most promising directions for AI and industrial automation.

  • Orders exceeding $300 million have already been received for Digit v5 robots;
  • More than 30 large companies are exploring the integration of robots into their production systems;
  • The new capital will serve to increase production capacities several times over.

Future Prospects and Market Position

Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics, emphasized that humanoid robots play a decisive role not only in filling labor shortages but also in increasing supply chain stability. By performing heavy and repetitive tasks, robots help create a safer working environment for humans.

Once the IPO process is complete, the company's shares will be traded under the ticker AGLT. Although it has not yet been disclosed which exchange the listing will take place on, this event is considered a significant signal for the entire robotics industry. According to iXBT.com, this step will accelerate the mass adoption of AI-based physical systems.

The mass production and public listing of humanoid robots indicate that this technology has evolved from a laboratory project into a full-fledged business model. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, such automated systems could be of great importance in increasing logistics efficiency in the future.

Agility RoboticsDigitRoboticsArtificial IntelligenceInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

New Generation 2ES11 Orlets Electric Locomotive Successfully Passes Tests in RussiaNew Generation 2ES11 Orlets Electric Locomotive Successfully Passes Tests in RussiaToday, 19:54Vivo X Fold 6 unveiled: Flagship with 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP Zeiss cameraVivo X Fold 6 unveiled: Flagship with 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP Zeiss cameraToday, 19:28SpaceX Tests Raptor 3 Engines of Starship S40 for the First TimeSpaceX Tests Raptor 3 Engines of Starship S40 for the First TimeToday, 18:53Google Continues to Lose Leading AI SpecialistsGoogle Continues to Lose Leading AI SpecialistsToday, 18:23Mini LED and RGB LED TVs are Taking Over the Market: Omdia Releases New ForecastMini LED and RGB LED TVs are Taking Over the Market: Omdia Releases New ForecastToday, 17:59Special "Pit-Stop" for Robotaxis: Aseon Labs Solves Driverless Transport ProblemSpecial "Pit-Stop" for Robotaxis: Aseon Labs Solves Driverless Transport ProblemToday, 17:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time