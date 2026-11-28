A K-pop girl group consisting entirely of humanoid robots is being created in China (video)
A local music and concert agency in China, G-DRAGON, has launched an unusual project in collaboration with Unitree Robotics, one of the leaders in the field of robotics. The parties are forming a K-pop girl group whose members consist entirely of humanoid robots.
First appearance in Hong Kong and 2027 debut
A special video released as part of the project showcases the stage movements and choreography of the robot performers. Specifically, the humanoid robots caught the audience's attention by dancing to music at the MACH 33 fashion show held in Hong Kong on November 16.
The official debut of the new robot group is scheduled for January 2027.
Key details of the project
Indicators
Official data
Project initiators
G-DRAGON (music and concert agency) and Unitree Robotics
Group concept
A K-pop girl group consisting entirely of humanoid robots
First public performance
Performed a dance at the MACH 33 fashion show held in Hong Kong on November 16
Official debut date
January 2027
Do you think musical groups made up of humanoid robots will be able to compete on stage with real artists and K-pop stars in the future?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the most unusual innovations in the world of technology, artificial intelligence, and show business!
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