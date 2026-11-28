A local music and concert agency in China, G-DRAGON, has launched an unusual project in collaboration with Unitree Robotics, one of the leaders in the field of robotics. The parties are forming a K-pop girl group whose members consist entirely of humanoid robots.

First appearance in Hong Kong and 2027 debut

A special video released as part of the project showcases the stage movements and choreography of the robot performers. Specifically, the humanoid robots caught the audience's attention by dancing to music at the MACH 33 fashion show held in Hong Kong on November 16.