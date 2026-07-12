A New Chapter in Tesla History: Model S and Model X Line Cleared for Optimus Robots

·2·Technology
A New Chapter in Tesla History: Model S and Model X Line Cleared for Optimus Robots

Tesla, a company that truly revolutionized the world of electric transport, has decided to abandon some of its most famous models and take a bold step toward the future. The assembly line that produced the flagship Model S and Model X electric vehicles for over a decade at the Fremont plant in California has been completely dismantled. This was reported by ixbt.com, citing company data. This is reported by news from.

The company released a video capturing this process with the symbolic title "End of an Era." Using heavy machinery, concrete foundations, robotic manipulators, and conveyor systems were demolished in just 46 days. Now, this massive space will be re-equipped to produce Tesla's next major project — Optimus humanoid robots.

Model S and Model X: An Honorable Retirement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called this decision an "honorable retirement." The Model S, which hit the market in 2012, proved that electric vehicles could easily compete with premium internal combustion engine sedans. The Model X crossover, which joined it later, became one of the brand's most recognizable symbols with its unique doors.

However, in recent years, sales of these expensive models have declined significantly against the backdrop of the relatively more affordable Model 3 and Model Y. Today, these budget-friendly models account for the bulk of the company's revenue. For this reason, Tesla has decided to redirect resources toward more promising and high-tech directions.

The Era of Optimus Robots Begins

According to Tesla's plan, mass production of third-generation Optimus robots in the renovated area is expected to begin in July or August of this year. Although these robots are currently being produced in small batches, the company aims to increase production volume rapidly. By the end of 2026, Optimus production could reach tens or even hundreds of thousands of units per year.

Elon Musk considers the Optimus project the most important direction in Tesla's history. He believes that in the long term, humanoid robots could generate more profit for the company than its automotive business and become the most popular product in the world. These robots are intended to assist humans not only in factories but also in everyday life.

In the future, Tesla plans to build an even larger production complex at the Giga Texas plant in Texas. It is estimated that millions of robots will be produced there annually. Thus, the factory lines that once taught the world about electric vehicles are now becoming the main hub leading humanity into the era of robotization.

TeslaElon MuskOptimusТехнологияРобототехника
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