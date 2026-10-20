Parents can now monitor their children's school grades online

·59·Technology
Parents can now monitor their children's school grades online

Now parents can remotely view their children's school grades, academic performance indicators, and information about the educational institution through the my.gov.uz portal or the MyGov mobile app.

Using the service, it is possible to check the child's current grades and average score in each subject. There is also an opportunity to familiarize with the class grade statistics and the students' academic performance level.

Through the portal, it is also possible to obtain information about the school's name and address, the total number of teachers and students in the educational institution.

To use the service, you need to log in to the my.gov.uz portal or open the MyGov app. After that, you need to go to the "My Family" section in your personal account and click the "School Information" button located next to the child's information.

MyGovSchoolStudentsParents
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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