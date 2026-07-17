Special smartphones for child safety: Tech giants are helping parents

Today, parents are increasingly worried about their children's access to the unrestricted world of smartphones and the internet. Against the backdrop of negative influences on social media, cyberbullying, and inappropriate content, a number of tech companies are focusing on developing safe devices specifically for children. Although these smartphones look like modern devices on the outside, their software has been specially modified to protect children from distracting and dangerous factors. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

These types of devices usually have a touchscreen, camera, and communication capabilities, but they lack open web browsers, social media apps, and uncontrolled app stores. Through a special mobile app, parents can approve their child's contact list, track their location in real-time, and limit screen time. This approach serves to teach children how to use technology while protecting them from the dark sides of the internet.

Bark Phone and safety monitoring

Currently, one of the most popular solutions on the market is the Bark Phone . This device is based on Samsung Galaxy hardware and is equipped with Bark's special monitoring software. The uniqueness of the device is that it not only restricts calls but also constantly analyzes text messages, emails, and photos for cyberbullying, suicidal tendencies, or inappropriate content. If a suspicious situation is detected, the system immediately sends an alert to the parent.

Another advantage of the Bark Phone model is that as the child grows, parents can gradually unlock the web browser and other features. Currently, the standard price for this device is around $240, with an additional monthly service fee required. Such devices are a perfect hardware-level manifestation of the "parental control" systems that are becoming popular in the Uzbekistan market.

Minimalism and home devices

Some companies are abandoning complex smartphones and offering simpler devices that can only make calls and send SMS. This completely protects the child from becoming addicted to the internet. Also, stationary home phones designed only for children, such as Tin Can and the recently introduced Pinwheel Home, are appearing on the market. These devices allow the child to contact only close relatives.

According to Bark, the expansion of the children's device market indicates that parents' attitudes toward digital hygiene are changing. Now, parents prefer to choose tools that ensure their children's mental health and safety rather than just buying them expensive gadgets. In the future, such specialized smartphones are expected to become mainstream not only in the West but also in the Central Asian region.